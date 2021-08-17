Heidi Rose London launches premium children’s lifestyle collection

Children’s lifestyle brand Heidi Rose London has launched its debit collection, filled with planet-friendly accessories, décor and clothing.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Lauren and Quinten de Graaf, Heidi Rose London was born from the desire to capture their little ones’ milestones. Having spotted a gap in the market for eco-friendly, fun and customisable ways to track these special events, they decided to create their own.

At the core of Heidi Rose London’s debut collection are milestone patches, an embroidered selection of numbers, time periods, occasions and artworks to celebrate children’s most important life events and personalise their play. The reusable embroidered patches can be laid atop or magnetically fastened to other items, to allow each piece to be personalised.

The debut collection caters for both boys and girls, from newborn up to the age of seven, and features playmats, capes, crowns, wands and patches all made to inspire kids’ pretend play and celebrate milestones such as bringing baby home, birthdays or every day.

There are two themes, the pink and floral ‘Bonnie’ and the starry, pinstripe blue ‘Augustus’. Each theme has a corresponding patch box featuring 30 patches for easy personalisation, including numbers, phrases such as ‘snug as a bug’, shooting stars, lightning bolt and hot air balloon.

The Heidi Rose range was designed in London and made in India by artisans using the highest-quality organic cotton.

Prices start from 20 pounds for a milestone wand to 100 pounds for a playmat, and personalised patch boxes cost 45 pounds.

Image: courtesy of Heidi Rose London

Image: courtesy of Heidi Rose London

Image: courtesy of Heidi Rose London