Heineken launches sportswear with Kappa

International brewer Heineken has teamed up with Italian sportswear brand Kappa to launch a limited-edition, six-piece capsule sportswear collection as part of its #Heineken100 programme to commemorate and continue the conversation following the World Cup.

The collection, all co-branded with the Kappa ‘Omini’ logo and the limited-edition #Heineken100 Football Federation patch, features a white tracksuit, a short-sleeved jersey and matching football short set, and a mesh and nylon duffle bag.

In addition, there is also a green long-sleeved tonal-striped ‘Friends & Family’ jersey which is not available for purchase.

"The #Heineken100 programme continues the brand's tradition of creating luxury products that our consumers love – helping Heineken stay relevant amongst the most influential groups in culture," said Felix Palau, senior VP of marketing for Heineken USA in a press release. "The partnership with Kappa is a natural fit and we couldn't be more excited about it as the brand shares our passion for soccer and sphere of cultural influence."

Dre Hayes, co-founder of The Foundation – Kappa USA's partner company, added: "The world's largest soccer tournament is over, but Heineken and Kappa are still here continuing both brands' rich history of collaboration and support of soccer style and culture.

“We're thrilled to partner with Heineken on this year's #Heineken100 program to bring our consumers a stylish, luxury collection that is simultaneously trending and timeless.”

The #Heineken100 programme is now in its ninth year and was set up to produce limited-edition co-branded products with innovative names in retail for “the 100 most influential beer drinkers of the world”.

For the second time in the history of the nine-year programme, the #Heineken100 collection will be available for consumers over the age of 21 through a pop-up at New York’s Stadium Goods on Thursday, July 26.

Last year, Heineken partnered with the Japanese Streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, and prior to that it has teamed up with Tumi, Public School, Garrett Leight, Union Los Angeles, Parabellum, Mark McNairy, Kith and Neighborhood Japan.

The Kappa collaboration with be followed up with a second #Heineken100 collaboration later this year with an as yet undisclosed clothing boutique, which the brewer describes as “influential” in a press release. The collection is set to launch this autumn.

Images: courtesy of Heineken/Kappa