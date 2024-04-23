Hellmann's Canada unveils sneakers made from food waste

Mayonnaise brand Hellmann's Canada is shining a spotlight on food waste with the launch of a new limited-edition sneaker made in collaboration with Italian-based sustainable fashion brand ID.Eight.

The ‘1352: Refreshed Sneakers’ have been made using common food waste items, such as corn, mushrooms, apples, and grapes, as Hellmann's Canada challenges Canadians to rethink their food consumption. While the name is a callback to the monetary value of 1,352 Canadian dollars that the average Canadian household wastes in food each year.

Hellmann's Canada ‘1352: Refreshed Sneakers’ Credits: Hellmann's Canada

Harsh Pant, senior brand manager for Hellmann's Canada, said in a statement: "Hellmann's has a longstanding history of taking the necessary steps to address, raise awareness, and reduce food waste.

"With 1352: Refreshed Sneakers we've created a visual representation of Canadians' food waste, aimed at sparking conversation and challenging consumers to take small steps to reducing that 1,352 Canadian dollars amount of food that's wasted each year."

Canadians can enter to win a pair of ‘1352: Refreshed Sneakers’ at the brand's website. For every entry, Hellmann's Canada will donate the equivalent of 10 meals to longstanding charity partner Second Harvest, supporting their mission to rescue food and reduce waste.