Heron Preston to launch orange toothpaste

Fashion designer Heron Preston, synonymous with streetwear, is teaming up model Kendall Jenner and her oral beauty brand, Moon on an exclusive product to be released in partnership with global resale marketplace StockX.

Preston has reimagined Moon’s Stain Removal Fluoride-Free Whitening Paste with his signature carrot-orange hue to create a limited-edition version that will be exclusively available through StockX’s DropX product release model.

The orange toothpaste will be limited to just 350 units and will be available from October 27 at 5pm BST until November 3, 1am BST, or until it sells out. Pricing will start at 11.50 pounds.

Commenting on the collaboration, Preston said in a statement: "Working with Moon, felt totally new and unique to what I have worked on in the past. I really wanted to push the opportunity and keep it fun by presenting a toothpaste in my signature orange hue.

“My mom works in dentistry and always emphasised the importance of oral care when I was growing up. To this day, taking care of my teeth is a top priority and I think my mom is going to be psyched when she finds out that I have my own orange toothpaste now! I’m excited to partner with Kendall, Moon and StockX for this special drop and can’t wait to see everyone’s orange smiles!"

A StockX spokesperson added: “StockX is not only the go-to destination for highly coveted items with cultural value but the lens through which current culture products come to life. This DropX release especially marks our first foray into the personal care and beauty space and we're excited to be able to support creatives like Heron Preston and the forces behind Moon - Shaun Neff and Kendall Jenner.

“Affording brands like Moon the opportunity to release products directly to the StockX community is yet another example of how we continue to blur the lines between retail and resale.”

Images: courtesy of StockX