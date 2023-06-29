Herschel unveils re-designed classics line

Herschel Supply, the Vancouver-based travel and accessories brand, has unveiled a New Classics line, marking the first major redesign of their iconic bags since the company’s launch in 2009.

The collection includes a range of popular backpacks, duffles, and accessories that have been updated with EcoSystem recycled fabrics, refreshed silhouettes, and modern feature sets.

Over the past three years, Herschel Supply has dedicated itself to reducing its environmental impact and creating products for today's journeys, the company said in a press release. The New Classics line reflects this commitment, incorporating sustainable materials while honoring the brand's timeless design DNA that has garnered global recognition.

Jamie Cormack, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Herschel Supply, iterated the company's focus on timeless design and sustainability, stating, "We revisited everything we’ve put out there and with sustainability top of mind, we made it better."

New features and design detailing include padded floating laptop sleeves, expandable water bottle pockets, EVA-padded shoulder straps, and organisers to keep items in place. The collection comprises redesigned versions of 60 styles.