HeyDude footwear brand launches in the UK

Casual footwear brand HeyDude, one of the fastest-growing brands in the US, is launching in the UK on March 20 as part of its international expansion.

The brand, acquired by Crocs, Inc. in 2022, is known for its comfortable and lightweight shoes for men, women, and children, with bestselling styles including the ‘Wally’ and ‘Wendy’ styles differentiated by their fitted elastic laces, removable foam insole and extremely lightweight outsole, which make them versatile, easy on/off shoes.

HeyDude will launch with a UK-specific website and through 191 retail doors with partners including Schuh and Kurt Geiger across the UK, as well as Paul Byron in Ireland.

Kelly Cortina, senior vice president and global chief product and merchandising officer at HeyDude, said in a statement: “We are excited to officially launch our HeyDude brand in the UK market, introducing consumers to the same lightweight comfort and versatility that our rapidly growing US fanbase knows and loves.

“We know from internal data, once consumers try a pair, they will purchase an average four pairs for themselves! We are confident our brand will resonate with the UK audience, and that they will love our product’s ease and timeless style.”

Last year, the brand reported revenues of around 950 million US dollars, and its expansion into the UK is the first market as part of its wider international strategy to drive global brand awareness.