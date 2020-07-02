Hi-Tec Sports to launch performance apparel with built-in face mask

Apex Global Brands' subsidiary Hi-Tec Sports will be launching a new patent pending ‘Venture Series’ of performance apparel in collaboration with Tharanco Lifestyles.

The initial range, which will include built-in face masks, will launch nationally this fall and be available to purchase on Hi-Tec’s website, as well as at retailers throughout North America.

Designed in line with today's changing consumer and environment, the Venture Series will “provide a stylish, but functional alternative to individual face masks,” said the company. Customers will be able to adapt their shirts, sweatshirts or jackets via a built-in face mask whenever necessary.

“We have addressed the next step of what our customers have been asking for by developing quality, comfortable clothing with a deployable mask option when necessary or desired,” said Bill Hackett, president of Tharanco Lifestyles, in a statement. “Our goal with Venture Series was to cross-pollinate fashion and function. When the mask option is activated, consumers have the option to insert a filter screen into the mask itself for personalized levels of protection.”

Henry Stupp, chief executive officer of Apex Global Brands, added: “Through the launch of Hi-Tec’s Venture Series, we will expand and strengthen our licensee partnership with Tharanco, while also bringing consumers the best in fashion through the further development of the Hi-Tec brand.”