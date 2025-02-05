Hidden Valley Ranch to unveil debut fashion collaboration during NYFW

Hidden Valley Ranch, America’s favourite ranch dressing brand, is set to unveil its first-ever luxury fashion collaboration with American fashion designer Emma Gage of Melke during New York Fashion Week.

The Hidden Valley Ranch x Melke collaboration will feature five custom ranch-inspired pieces created by Gage, drawing inspiration from the designer’s Midwestern roots and love for potlucks and supper clubs, as well as the “fun and flavourful” Hidden Valley Ranch aesthetic.

The partnership will be unveiled during Melke’s autumn/winter 2025 catwalk show. It will include five “made-to-last, collectable pieces” consisting of two cardigans, a knit vest, a blouse and a pair of pants in vibrant geometric patterns in homage to the Hidden Valley Ranch’s bottle and branding.

Commenting on the collaboration, Gage, founder and designer of Melke, said in a statement: "Hidden Valley Ranch has long been a staple in my house – both in my home state of Minnesota and now New York – and I've loved watching the brand modernize into a cultural icon that synchronises seamlessly with the essence of my brand.

"Infusing facets of ranch as part of my Fall 2025 collection inspired by food and flavour of the Midwest was a must, and I'm thrilled Hidden Valley could be a part of it."

CC Ciafone, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch, added: "Melke's fall collection is an authentic, fun and fashionable way to express America's love for ranch during fashion week.

"When we heard Emma was such a genuine fan of Hidden Valley, we knew the collection would come together as tastefully as ranch and potlucks."

Pieces from the Hidden Valley Ranch x Melke collection will be available on HiddenValleyRanch.com, melkenyc.com and select retailers nationwide this autumn. Prices will range between 240 and 1,000 US dollars.