Highway to Hell? Esmod Paris students to showcase designs at Paris Philharmonic Hall

Today, Tuesday 30 April 2024, at 7pm CEST, at Paris' Philharmonic concert hall, the Philharmonie de Paris, Esmod Paris students will be taking part in a hybrid fashion show inspired by a hardcore musical genre: metal.

This original fashion show is taking place as part of the ‘Métal’ exhibition, organised by the Philharmonie de Paris in Paris' 19th quarter and devoted to a musical style derived from rock, only louder and heavier, whose best-known bands include Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine and AC/DC.

Metal culture is something that is displayed, asserted and expressed in clothing, tattoos, jewellery, skulls, motorbikes, electric guitar riffs, long hair and so on.

The sort of ritualised nature of the look prompted the Philharmonie de Paris to ask Esmod Paris students, enrolled in the 3D Digital and Traditional second-year classes, to examine, stage and embody the genre through a range of different looks.

Esmod Paris fashion show: an exploration of the different trends within the metal aesthetic

In taking up the challenge, the students will bring ‘a new perspective, respectful of the styles of the community, while at the same time being a force for creation and new ideas, innovating and encouraging a new link between the worlds of fashion and metal’, according to the press release shared by the school.

With its 'Art, Culture & Heritage' department, which includes Esmod Patrimoine, a collection of archives and historical clothing and accessories, the school has opened up a whole new world of possibilities for its students, involving them in original artistic collaborations and in a programme of cultural events held both inside and outside the school, as was the case with the Stéphane Rolland collaboration in January.

