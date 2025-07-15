Hoka and MAAP collaborate on hybrid running and cycling shoe

Hoka has joined forces with Australian cycling brand Maap to create a shoe that blends running, cycling and lifestyle.

The two brands have developed a shoe based on Hoka’s ‘Tecton X 2’ sole. It features a carbon fibre plate to enable dynamic running on different surfaces, the US footwear and apparel supplier Deckers Brands announced on Tuesday. The sporty yet casual shoe silhouette incorporates the "Limeade" colourway for this collaboration. Reflective details on the shoe are reminiscent of Maap’s cycling apparel.

Hoka collaborates with Maap Credits: Hoka / Maap

"Hoka and Maap share the same competitive spirit when it comes to leading endurance sports and integrating performance into everyday life," said Thomas Cykana, senior director of global collaborations at Hoka. "This makes our partnership as authentic as it can be. Our teams came together like kindred spirits who appreciate the combination of art and science that drives running and cycling in the modern market."

Hoka collaborates with Maap Credits: Hoka X Maap

The collaboration is available in Maap’s physical stores, as well as both brands’ online shops for 225 euros.