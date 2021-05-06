Hollister Co launches fashion brand with Charli and Dixie D’Amelio

Hollister Co., a division of Abercrombie and Fitch Co., is co-creating an apparel brand with social media personalities Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.

Social Tourist will debut exclusively in Hollister stores and online on May 20 and is described by the retailer as a “trend-forward” brand that has been “imagined and inspired by Charli and Dixie’s experiences”.

The new brand will sit within the Abercrombie and Fitch Co. portfolio to reflect “Gen Z’s unique perspective of living in a digitally-native environment,” added Hollister in a statement, to allow teens to “experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life”.

The launch of Social Tourist marks the beginning of an exclusive, multi-year apparel agreement between Abercrombie and Fitch Co. and the D’Amelio sisters, as part of the retailer’s strategy to connect to its global teen customer.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, who currently have a combined 250 million followers across their social media handles, have worked with Hollister in “every aspect” of the brand, including product selection, design, branding, positioning and marketing. With the sister’s father, Marc D’Amelio, who has more than 30 years of experience in sales and design serving as a consultant for the new brand.

Social Tourist will have four distinct apparel lines: gender-inclusive items, trend pieces such as dresses and skirts, everyday essentials featuring premium basics, and swim. Each collection will include limited-edition items, with new product dropping approximately every month.

courtesy of Hollister/Social Tourist

Commenting on the launch of Social Tourist, Dixie D’Amelio said in a statement: “We’ve always loved fashion, and it’s been amazing to be so involved in this process. We feel like Social Tourist really represents both of us and explores how our generation is balancing who they are on social media with real life.”

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio launching fashion brand Social Tourist with Hollister Co

On what consumers can expect from the new brand, Charli D’Amelio, said: “The first product drop is all about introducing the brand to our fans, and the second drop in June reflects our individual personalities – designs that reflect Dixie’s personality are a bit edgier, with dark colour palettes and patterns, where my vibe is shown through super feminine and cute styles. We can’t wait to put our vision out into the world!”

Kristin Scott, global brand president at Abercrombie and Fitch Co, added: “Charli and Dixie are the quintessential example of what it’s like to grow up in the digital world, and we’ve always believed they authentically represent our teen customers’ mindset both online and in real life. We’re thrilled to unlock new opportunities for all of us beyond our co-created products, which strongly resonated with our global customers. Given the high demand, we knew we could take our relationship further.

“Creating a new brand virtually was no small feat, but the excitement and energy of the D’Amelio family, combined with the talent and experience of the Hollister family, has allowed us to push boundaries and make this a reality.”

Social Tourist launches in-store and online at Hollister on May 20.