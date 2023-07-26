House of Blueberry launches digital wearables inspired by Clueless

Digital fashion brand House of Blueberry has unveiled a collection of digital wearables inspired by the ‘90s rom-com Clueless under license from Paramount Consumer Products.

The 15-piece collection will launch on Roblox through a pop-up store within the House of Blueberry Experience on July 25 and will feature looks inspired by the classic outfits that Cher, Dionne, and Tai wore in the hit film, such as Cher’s yellow plaid outfit, and red dress and boa.

Ashley Hopkins, chief creative officer at House of Blueberry, said in a statement: “As a big Clueless fan myself, it’s been so fun to lead the design process for this partnership. I think the collection will really resonate with our Roblox community, since the classic looks from the movie fall into the Y2K theme that our users love virtually and in real life.”

Players can shop the Clueless x House of Blueberry collection in an immersive 3D pop-up store inspired by Clueless, which features an interactive showroom based on Cher’s iconic closet.

House of Blueberry, founded in 2012, is the leading metaverse fashion brand with over 20 million digital assets sold across platforms such as Roblox, The Sims, and Zepeto.