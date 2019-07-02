How to succeed in fashion: eight professionals share their insights

- Simone Preuss |
Many aspire to work in fashion but getting there can be hard and finding the right fit, the one perfect job description, almost impossible. Over the last few months, FashionUnited has interviewed CEOs and vice presidents of brands and (r)e-tailers , designers, recruiting managers, international wholesale managers and others who are passionate about their job in the world of fashion. Find below a list and quick description of the valuable nuggets of advice dispensed by them for candidates aspiring for a career in fashion and for those looking to climb the ladder to higher profiles.
Davey Napoli, founder and CEO of Ambassador Retail and partner in
two additional companies that service fashion brands, dispenses his
valuable insights into achieving success in the fashion business.
CEO Interview: Tips for success with Davey Napoli, founder of Ambassador Retail
Ronald van der Kemp, winner of the Grand Seigneur, a prize that
recognises exceptional service to The Netherlands and beyond, talks about
his journey as a pioneering crusader of sustainability and ethical
fashion.
Interview: Ronald van der Kemp, Holland's eco-couturier
Astrid Arndt, vice president of business engagement and recruitment for
German e-tailer Zalando, reveals what professional characteristics,
skills, aptitudes are sought in a candidate aspiring to be a part of
Zalando’s corporate culture.
Zalando wants candidates with an analytical mind and a strong sense of fashion
Annalisa Lucarelli, head of people at Veepee Italy, explains what
academic degrees, expertise and analytical skills are required by aspiring
candidates to not get filtered out of a slew of resumes.
Veepee hires those who know how to move in complex contexts and get involved
Chei Burris, recruiting manager at California-based denim company
Lucky Brand attributes hard work, passion, curiosity and being
opinionated and courageous as the qualities that saw her work her way up
through the staffing industry.
Interview: Chei Burris, recruiting manager at Lucky Brand
Argentinian designer Maria Abdala Zolezzi narrates how she created the
brand Maydi with an environmentally friendly and sustainable
approach, using fibres traditionally found in Argentina, such as merino and
camelids wool to create ageless, contemporary designs.
Meet Maydi, the knitwear brand using local Argentinian fibres
Jess Tedds, international wholesale senior manager at womenswear brand
Quiz Clothing, shares the ins and outs of her job and her top tips
for a career in fashion wholesale.
Career Focus: What’s in a day’s work for a wholesale manager?
Kim Read, senior vice president and general manager at
RetailMeNot, shares insights on affiliate marketing and what made
more than 491 million people use RetailMeNot.com, with an average of over
20 million monthly mobile users in 2018.
RetailMeNot SVP Kim Read on the past, present and future of affiliate marketing
