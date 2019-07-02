How to succeed in fashion: eight professionals share their insights

Many aspire to work in fashion but getting there can be hard and finding the right fit, the one perfect job description, almost impossible. Over the last few months, FashionUnited has interviewed CEOs and vice presidents of brands and (r)e-tailers , designers, recruiting managers, international wholesale managers and others who are passionate about their job in the world of fashion. Find below a list and quick description of the valuable nuggets of advice dispensed by them for candidates aspiring for a career in fashion and for those looking to climb the ladder to higher profiles.

Davey Napoli, founder and CEO of Ambassador Retail and partner in two additional companies that service fashion brands, dispenses his valuable insights into achieving success in the fashion business.

CEO Interview: Tips for success with Davey Napoli, founder of Ambassador Retail

Ronald van der Kemp, winner of the Grand Seigneur, a prize that recognises exceptional service to The Netherlands and beyond, talks about his journey as a pioneering crusader of sustainability and ethical fashion.

Interview: Ronald van der Kemp, Holland's eco-couturier

Astrid Arndt, vice president of business engagement and recruitment for German e-tailer Zalando, reveals what professional characteristics, skills, aptitudes are sought in a candidate aspiring to be a part of Zalando’s corporate culture.

Zalando wants candidates with an analytical mind and a strong sense of fashion

Annalisa Lucarelli, head of people at Veepee Italy, explains what academic degrees, expertise and analytical skills are required by aspiring candidates to not get filtered out of a slew of resumes.

Veepee hires those who know how to move in complex contexts and get involved

Chei Burris, recruiting manager at California-based denim company Lucky Brand attributes hard work, passion, curiosity and being opinionated and courageous as the qualities that saw her work her way up through the staffing industry.

Interview: Chei Burris, recruiting manager at Lucky Brand

Argentinian designer Maria Abdala Zolezzi narrates how she created the brand Maydi with an environmentally friendly and sustainable approach, using fibres traditionally found in Argentina, such as merino and camelids wool to create ageless, contemporary designs.

Meet Maydi, the knitwear brand using local Argentinian fibres

Jess Tedds, international wholesale senior manager at womenswear brand Quiz Clothing, shares the ins and outs of her job and her top tips for a career in fashion wholesale.

Career Focus: What’s in a day’s work for a wholesale manager?

Kim Read, senior vice president and general manager at RetailMeNot, shares insights on affiliate marketing and what made more than 491 million people use RetailMeNot.com, with an average of over 20 million monthly mobile users in 2018.

RetailMeNot SVP Kim Read on the past, present and future of affiliate marketing