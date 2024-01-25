HSN teams up with Harlem's Fashion Row

Livestream shopping and video platform HSN is launching four exclusive collections in collaboration with Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR), which supports emerging talent and provides a platform for underrepresented Black and Latinx designers.

HSN has collaborated with four of HFR’s top designers, who will each present their own “fresh and distinct perspective” on four exclusive collections.

The first two collections will be from brands Megan Renee and Undra Celeste and will debut in February, followed by two new designers in the autumn.

Megan Renee x HFR will showcase a nine-piece collection designed for everyday wear, featuring original prints that “embody strength, confidence, and unapologetic femininity”. While Undra Celeste x HFR is a 10-piece wardrobe of “modern, fun, and bold workwear”.

The new collections will appear on-air on February 1 via a live remote from Harlem, where each designer will have a full hour of programming. Prices will range from 49.95 US dollars for a T-shirt to 189.95 US dollars for a trench coat.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bridget Love, general merchandising manager and vice president of fashion, accessories, jewellery and beauty at HSN, said in a statement: "Harlem's Fashion Row has brought us exceptional designers with beautiful and exclusive collections that we are honoured to share with our audience.

"This collaboration helps HSN continue to offer our customers with an ever-changing mix of must-have items that reflect multiple perspectives on fashion. We are proud to support HFR's mission of inclusivity and empowerment in the fashion industry."

Brandice Daniel, founder of Harlem's Fashion Row, added: "This project not only celebrates unique perspectives but also provides a new and vital platform for designers of colour, extending beyond the boundaries of traditional retail. It signifies a notable advancement in the range of opportunities presently accessible to designers of colour."