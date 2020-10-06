Huf encourages voting with latest collection

Huf has released its ‘Vote 2020’ pack, a small capsule collection encouraging voter registration amongst today’s youth.

The range consists of a t-shirt, face mask, button, and sticker. Bearing the brand’s signature Huf Green colour-way, the t-shirt also features a quote by Gil Scott-Heron across the back, stating: “Nobody can do everything, but everybody can do something”.

The ‘Vote’ graphic found throughout the collection is highlighted with the iconic Haroshi fist, representative of the sculpture on display at the brand’s Los Angeles flagship store as a symbol of solidarity.

Huf’s ‘Vote 2020’ collection is available now and it is possible to register to vote at the brand’s LA flagship store and on their website.

Brands are encouraging voting

Designers are getting political and urging the public to vote.

Brands such as Banana Republic, Dover Street Market New York, Kenneth Cole and Michael Kors are creating clothing lines to motivate people to vote, additionally a collection named ‘Believe in Better’ was created in the support of Joe Biden’s campaign by 19 American designers.

Other projects such as ‘Fashion Our Future 2020’ have been made to unite the fashion community to stimulate the youth to vote.

Photo credit: Huf