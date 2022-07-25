Hugo Boss expands kidswear licence deal

German fashion group Hugo Boss has extended its Boss Kidswear licence agreement with distributor Children Worldwide Fashion Group (CWF) to include the Hugo Kids brand.

CWF will take on the design, production and worldwide distribution of the Hugo Kids collection, developed for boys and girls aged 4–16 with a focus on teenagers. The product range offers complete “mini me” looks, including T-shirts and sweatshirts, elevated with the red label logo and seasonal prints to correspond with Hugo’s fashion collections for adults.

Under the licence agreement, CWF will launch two Hugo Kids collections a year, starting with a spring/summer 2023 collection in December 2022. The products will be available worldwide online at hugoboss.com, as well as at online pure players, department stores and children’s stores.

Image: Hugo Boss; Hugo Kids

Hugo Boss chief executive Daniel Grieder said in a statement: "Our Claim 5 Strategy is broad-based, as we want to grow across all regions, touchpoints, brands, and product areas. We are very pleased that with CWF, we have the right license partner on our side to exploit the full potential of Hugo, also in the kidswear business.

“As the European leader at top of the range, offering luxury children’s fashion under license, CWF has been a long-standing and competent partner for Hugo Boss for more than ten years. We look forward to extending this successful relationship with the Hugo Kids license."

Pascal Leblanc, chief executive of CWF, said: “CWF is honoured and proud to reinforce its long-term collaboration with the Hugo Boss Group, and to launch Hugo Kids as of spring 2023. Hugo’s unique positioning and momentum will be a great asset for the development of the new children’s collection. To our group, this collaboration represents a great additional offer for our clients and, ultimately, for the end consumer.”