Hugo Boss joins Metaverse Fashion Week

Metaverse fashion week has added Boss to its roster of brands, which also sees Dolce & Gabbana, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas participate in its Fall 2023 edition.

The three day event, which ends Friday, 31st March, sees Boss operating a virtual showroom as an extension of its SS23 Miami fashion show. In a statement the company said the showroom space blends gamification and digital shopping, focusing on discovery and user engagement.

Metaverse Fashion Week has made efforts to translate the digital experience to offline, and this is the first season to introduce linked wearables and a designated welcome area and maps are available for first-time attendees looking for different brand activations.

Head of Metaverse Fashion Week Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro told NFT Now: “We are really trying to do an experiment of an event not just in one place but also working with different metaverses and trying physical events. We are exploring how to create those communities globally inside our computers and then bring them back to the physical.”

Boss relied on AI to translate the show’s creative concept into a Metaverse experience, aiming to bridge the gap between digital and physical. Presenting five shoppable looks, each is linked to the brand’s website’s relevant product page.

“Following a line-up of NFT projet, the Boss immersive showroom is the next step in our exploration of Web3 and the Metaverse,” said Daniel Grieder, Hugo Boss CEO. “We will leverage the opportunities this opens for our brand’s storytelling and see it as an additional sales channel within our future omnichannel strategy.”