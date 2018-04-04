Hugo Boss launches new menswear shoe made with Piñatex

London - German fashion label Hugo Boss has released its latest Boss menswear shoe, which is made from pineapple leaf fibre Piñatex.

One of the first mass-market retailers to use the innovative leather alternative, the new shoe collection is part of Hugo Boss ongoing commitment to use more sustainable materials.

Piñatex is an innovative natural material made from pineapple leaf fibres which are harvested as a byproduct from existing agriculture by Ananas Anam. The upper part of the new shoe is crafted from Piñatex and the textile coloured using natural plant-based dyes. The sole of the shoe is made from recycled TPU, making the shoe 100 percent vegan.

Available in four colors, the shoes comes in a fully recyclable and biodegradable paper box which is made from 100 percent recovered fibre. The new shoe is available in selected Boss store around the world as well as online.

Photos: Courtesy of Hugo Boss