Hugo Boss reveals first look at new denim line, Hugo Blue

Hugo Boss has unveiled a first look at its new denim line Hugo Blue. The line from the younger Hugo brand will be presented at a launch event in Berlin on 6 March, according to a Hugo Boss press release. This will include a digital world reveal through the metaverse, gaming and entertainment platforms. According to the company, these are areas of particular importance to a young target group.

The new line, already announced a year ago, incorporates both denim and streetwear, as opposed to the Hugo brand's reliance on casual and modern clothing. In contrast, Hugo Blue's range includes pieces such as jeans, skirts, jackets and trench coats, shorts and casual jersey pieces with logo details.

Rapper Reezy in Hugo Blue Credits: Stuart Winecoff for Hugo Boss

Both Hugo and Hugo Blue are aimed at a young target group, particularly Generation Z. For the current campaign of both lines, the fashion company is bringing together a number of famous national and international stars, including German rapper Reezy, British actress Jasmin Jobson, American rapper Teezo Touchdown, Chinese musician Rikimaru, American model Cara Taylor and TikTokker and gamer Vinnie Hacker.

The 2024 summer collections of the Hugo lines will be available in shops and on the brand's own webshop from 28 February.