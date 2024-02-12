Hugo named official apparel partner of Visa Cash App RB F1 team

German fashion company Hugo Boss has confirmed that Hugo, its youngest brand, has been named as the official apparel partner of the Visa Cash App Red Bull F1 team.

The partnership comes after Hugo’s sister brand Boss announced a similar deal with the Aston Martin F1 team in June 2022, where Boss is the official fashion partner of the team, designing a range of formal apparel for its drivers and race and travel wear for the entire team.

Daniel Grieder, chief executive of Hugo Boss, said in a statement: "We are excited to deepen our involvement in motorsports by entering F1 with Hugo. Partnering with the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team will enable us to connect with Generation Z on a global scale and in a powerful way.

“We look forward to further driving the synergies between sports and fashion, to offer consumers new and unique opportunities to immerse themselves in the Hugo brand."

Hugo is the official apparel partner of Visa Cash App RB F1 team – Daniel Ricciardo Credits: Hugo

Hugo’s partnership begins with the 2024 F1 season and will see the brand’s logo featured on the drivers’ race suits, teamwear and the cars. The brand will also design formalwear for the team’s drivers, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, along with a range of high-performance race and travel wear for the entire team.

The racewear designed by Hugo includes graphic branding in bold colours and the logo of the signature metallic bull, features of water-repellent soft-shell jackets, vibrant T-shirts, and lightweight stretch trousers, all crafted from track-ready technical materials.

In addition, Hugo said the partnership will continue “beyond the track” with limited-edition fashion-forward performance wear capsules for fans.

Peter Bayer, chief executive of Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team, added: “We are very excited to welcome Hugo to the Visa Cash App RB family as the Official Apparel Partner of the team. Hugo is a brand that is synonymous with style and one that is able to elevate even the most humble to the lofty heights of sartorial elegance.

“We are pumped about the first collection that is set to drop and look forward to a long and creative partnership that will move the bar on the F1 aesthetic. This sport is all about speed and margins, but expression and style are also critical and go hand in hand with success. Together with Hugo, we look forward to disrupting the fashion form of F1 and redefining the boundaries of what that means both at and away from track.”

Fashion and sportswear brands have been increasing their presence in F1 in recent years. Puma named A$AP Rocky as the creative director of its F1 partnership to develop and design bespoke capsules, while premium British fashion brand Reiss was announced as the new official travelwear partner for the McLaren Racing Formula 1 team in May 2023.