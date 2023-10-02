Humane debuts ‘Ai Pin’ at Paris Fashion Week

Technology company Humane debuted its inaugural device on the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week – its ‘Ai Pin’ ahead of its full unveiling on November 9.

The ‘Ai Pin’ was shown as part of a collaboration with Paris-based fashion house Coperni at their 2024 spring/summer show and worn by supermodel Naomi Campbell, making her the first person outside the company to wear the device in public.

Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, founders of Humane, said in a statement: “We have been admirers of Arnaud and Sébastien at Coperni for some time and our shared passion for the union of design, creativity and technology is at the heart of this collaboration.

“Our relationship with technology is changing profoundly, becoming even more personal as our devices morph into extensions of our bodies, minds and hearts. We’re excited to show the full capabilities of the device which we believe will usher in a new paradigm of ambient, AI-driven computing on November 9.”

Coperni SS24, Humane ‘Ai Pin’ worn by Naomi Campbell Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Humane collaborates with Coperni to unveil AI-powered wearable device

During the show, the ‘Ai Pin,’ shown in white and black, was pinned on Campbell and other models’ blazers and trousers to showcase how the AI-powered tech device can be worn.

The ‘Ai Pin’ is described by the company as an “intelligent clothing-based wearable” with a screenless, standalone device and software platform built from the ground up for AI that uses a range of sensors that enable natural and intuitive compute interactions, designed “to weave seamlessly into users’ day-to-day lives”.

The device does not need to be paired with a smartphone or other companion device and includes AI-powered optical recognition and a laser-projected display, all powered by an advanced Snapdragon platform from Qualcomm Technologies.

The complete functionalities of the Humane ‘Ai Pin,’ the first built specifically to harness AI for the post-smartphone era of mobile computing, will be unveiled in full on November 9.