Hunkemöller launches Pink Ribbon campaign

Hunkemöller has launched a special lingerie set, partnered with Pink Ribbon, a charity that supports women in the fight against breast cancer.

The set has been launched with fashion stylist, Dayenne Bekker, who is a survivor of breast cancer. Ten percent of all proceeds during the Pink Ribbon campaign will be donated to the charity.

Through the retailer’s website, there is information about breast cancer for women to self-check and early detection.

Hunkemöller has been working with Pink Ribbon since 2016, through its employee salary donations, sale of bracelets in the store, product partnerships and donating part of the turnover.