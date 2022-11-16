Hunter teams up with Extra Butter on a limited-edition boot

US sneaker retailer Extra Butter is launching a limited-edition boot and gardening glove set with heritage brand Hunter on November 18.

Extra Butter has stepped out from its customary sneakerhead space to design a mid-cut boot based on Hunter’s natural rubber Play rain boot, featuring a gothic floral pattern along the heel with matching pop colour lining and cork footbed. The unisex style also includes removable gaiters, constructed from a water-repellent recycled nylon shell with a cargo pocket and a colourful fleece lining.

Image: Extra Butter x Hunter

Bernie Gross, creative director at Extra Butter, said in a statement: “We’re constantly thinking about how we can story tell products that champion our avid women’s audience. Hunter has a long-time grasp on that market, so it was exciting to work closely with the brand to engage their core following with a refreshing take on one of their classic models.”

To celebrate the collaboration, Extra Butter has produced a short film that plays on suburban American tropes with a camp, 50s-inspired aesthetic, and a darkly comedic, tongue-in-cheek sense of humour. Inspired by true crime documentaries and small-town murder mysteries, the film reveals a woman looking like she is tending to her perfectly manicured garden but is actually burying a body.

Gross added: “At times, people may view the rain boot as rather utilitarian, but we saw an opportunity to use our cinematic perspective for the marketing rollout that highlights the product as edgy and exciting.

“We aimed to draw from our audience’s obsession with true crime documentaries and small-town mysteries to apply a narrative that completely flips what consumers often associate with a rain boot.”

Sandra Romboli, global design director at Hunter, added: “It has been incredibly exciting to explore a totally new silhouette for our iconic Play Boot through our ‘cover up’ concept, using a detachable gaiter that provides added protection and versatility.

“We have also loved seeing the ‘small town murder mysteries’ narrative come to life, inspiring dark florals and references to the body in a beautiful, exclusive print.”

The limited-edition Extra Butter x Hunter boots with gardening gloves, priced at 225 US dollars, will be available exclusively at Extra Butter store locations and extrabutterny.com from November 18, before launching on hunterboots.com US and CA on November 29.

