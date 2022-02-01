Hunter unveils collaboration with TV show Killing Eve

Award-winning TV series Killing Eve is launching its own footwear collection in collaboration with Hunter, inspired by the “spirit of the show and its iconic style moments”.

The limited-edition capsule, launching on February 7, features two new designs for Hunter, ‘The Hunting’ a mid-calf style boot available in black and olive and ‘The Chasing’ a knee-high style, available in black, olive and camel colourways.

Both styles marry utilitarian design with functionality to “embrace the outdoors and exploration of the unknown,” in a reinterpretation of the tough, daring and bold themes of the TV show.

Hunter also reveals that “protection, innovation and intricate details” are at the heart of the capsule, with each design made from waterproof Stetson leather, light natural rubber and recycled ballistic nylon with a recycled vegan shearling lining.

Image: Hunter; Hunter x Killing Eve capsule collection

Hunter x Killing Eve collection to launch in February

The shorter ‘Hunting’ boot has a leather foot with a nylon upper and features a removable ankle strap and pouch, and both styles are finished with Hunter’s new chunky high-grip sole made from FSC-certified rubber. Prices range from 195 to 295 pounds.

Paolo Porta, chief executive officer at Hunter Boots, said in a statement: “We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with the cultural phenomenon that is Killing Eve, marrying our utilitarian heritage with the award-winning television series renowned for its empowered fashion moments.

“These innovative boots incorporating recycled materials, strongly express the fusion of function and style, for which all Hunter iconic products are known.”

Image: Hunter; Hunter x Killing Eve capsule collection

Sally Woodward Gentle, Killing Eve executive producer and Sid Gentle Films chief executive, added: “Hunter is a globally celebrated brand with storied heritage of over 160 years and we are delighted to be collaborating with them on this capsule. Their fusion of protection, functionality and style are a perfect fit for Killing Eve.”

The Hunter x Killing Eve collection will launch exclusively with Ssense and globally on Hunterboots.com in early February before being available with selected stores including Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, and Liberty.

Image: Hunter; Hunter x Killing Eve capsule collection

Killing Eve targets fashion with a series of collaborations

This isn’t Killing Eve’s first fashion collaboration, the British spy thriller centred around psychopathic assassin Villanelle played by Jodie Comer, has also teamed up with luxury lingerie brand Coco de Mer on exclusive designs inspired by the “synonymous style and journeys within the cultural phenomenon that is Killing Eve”.

The Killing Eve by Coco de Mer, unveiled last year, features five luxurious ranges, each influenced by one of the many fashionable cities forming the backdrop throughout the series: Berlin, Moscow, Paris, Vienna and London, and includes two spring/summer 2022 drops forming a 10-piece collection.