Hurley inks licensing deal with Mamiye Brothers

American surf, skate and snow brand Hurley, part of Bluestar Alliance, has signed a licensing deal with fashion manufacturer Mamiye Brothers to develop its women's sportswear and activewear line.

Launching January 1, 2025, for spring 2025, the partnership with Mamiye Brothers is designed to be a “step forward in further establishing Hurley's women's category with both innovation and style".

Hurley added that Carissa Moore, five times World Champion and Olympic Gold medallist surfer, will have “an integral role” working with the Mamiye team to support the Hurley brand, designing, and acting as a consultant “to bring added authenticity to the women's side of the business”.

On working with Hurley and Mamiye, Moore said in a statement: "I am super excited about the opportunity to work closely with the new women's sportswear and activewear licensee Mamiye on creating some pieces beyond swim.

“Outside of the water, I'm constantly on the go and need gear that will keep up. From training, to running errands, catching up with friends, walking the dogs or date night with my hubby, I'm looking forward to collaborating with the team to make something fun and functional for every occasion."

Ralph Gindi, chief operating officer of Bluestar Alliance, added: "We know Mamiye Brothers well, having had the pleasure of working with them on other brands in our portfolio, and have always appreciated their ability to expertly adopt and evolve a brand's aesthetic.

“We are confident, given their keen eye for fashion and function, that Mamiye Brothers is the right partner to elevate the women's category and contribute to the continued success of the Hurley brand."