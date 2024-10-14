Hyères Festival announces 2024 prize winners
The Hyères Festival has unveiled the winners of this year’s awards. Here are the names to remember.
The Fashion winners
- Première Vision Grand Jury Prize: Dolev Elron from Israel
- Public and City of Hyères Prize: Gaëlle Lang Halloo from France
- Mercedes-Benz Eco-Responsible Collection Prize: Logan GOFF from the US
- Atelier des Matières Prize: Romain Bichot from Belgium
- 19M Arts and Crafts Award: Romain Bichot from Belgium
- Special Jury Mention: Tal Maslavi from Israel
The winners in the Accessories category
- Grand Jury Prize for Accessories: Chiyang Duan from China
- Public and Hyeres City Prize: Maria Nava from Mexico
- Special Mention: Camille Combremont from Switzerland
- Hermès Award for Fashion Accessories: Clara Besnard from France
The winners in the Photography category
- Grand Jury Prize for Photography: Arhant Shrestha from Nepal
- American Vintage Photography Prize: Basile Pelletier from France
- Public and City of Hyères Prize: Clément Boudet from France
- Special Mention: Thomas Duffield from the UK
This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translated with the help of an AI-tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.
