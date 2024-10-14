 
Hyères Festival announces 2024 prize winners

By Florence Julienne

Fashion

Hyères Festival 2024. Credits: F. Julienne

The Hyères Festival has unveiled the winners of this year’s awards. Here are the names to remember.

The Fashion winners

  • Première Vision Grand Jury Prize: Dolev Elron from Israel
  • Public and City of Hyères Prize: Gaëlle Lang Halloo from France
  • Mercedes-Benz Eco-Responsible Collection Prize: Logan GOFF from the US
  • Atelier des Matières Prize: Romain Bichot from Belgium
  • 19M Arts and Crafts Award: Romain Bichot from Belgium
  • Special Jury Mention: Tal Maslavi from Israel

The winners in the Accessories category

  • Grand Jury Prize for Accessories: Chiyang Duan from China
  • Public and Hyeres City Prize: Maria Nava from Mexico
  • Special Mention: Camille Combremont from Switzerland
  • Hermès Award for Fashion Accessories: Clara Besnard from France

The winners in the Photography category

  • Grand Jury Prize for Photography: Arhant Shrestha from Nepal
  • American Vintage Photography Prize: Basile Pelletier from France
  • Public and City of Hyères Prize: Clément Boudet from France
  • Special Mention: Thomas Duffield from the UK

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translated with the help of an AI-tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.

