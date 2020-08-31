Hypeach launches digital platform to support women

Online boutique Hypeach has launched a digital platform to provide a shopping experience that supports women and social causes.

Founded by wife and husband business partners, Marlo and Brian Hovis, their inspiration was to create high quality ‘california chic’ apparel at affordable prices. Their collection includes Diff Eyewear, Kancan denim, luxury vegan leather handbags by Melie Bianco and hats by Olive & Pique.

Marlo Hovis, co-founder and chief brand and product officer, said: “At Hypeach, our core mission is quality fashion that gives back. We have always believed it is important to support women and social causes that lift us all up.

“From our inception, we knew we wanted to use Hypeach as a force for good; a portion of every purchase on our site supports our charity partner GlobalGirl Media, a non-profit that empowers young women from underrepresented backgrounds with digital journalism training and equipment.

“This gives the women the skills and resources they need to create and share their own stories about critical social issues happening all around us.”