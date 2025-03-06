i-D magazine makes it comeback for spring/summer 2025 with "The Unknown Issue"

i-D Magazine has announced its upcoming spring/summer 2025 issue, as the British fashion magazine is poised to make its comeback.

The issue will be the first released under the leadership of Thom Bettridge, who was appointed editor-in-chief and chief brand officer in August 2024, and Karlie Kloss’s Bedford Media, following the publication’s hiatus in early 2024.

Entitled ‘The Unknown Issue,’ the issue is said to “mark a new chapter in the brand’s 45-year history” as it returns to its punk-inspired roots. Featuring a full redesign and new look, the cover of the issue features Enza Khoury, an 18-year-old aspiring actress and transgender student who was discovered by i-D together with Euphoria casting director Jennifer Venditti through an open casting call.

“This new issue is a manifesto of what we’re about as a brand, across all channels, physical and digital,” said Thom Bettridge in a statement. “Our aim was to tap into the spirit of i-D’s roots, as an irreverent tastemaker and home for new ideas, but to adapt this vision for how our brains work today. In true i-D form, we wanted to make a fashion magazine that is about the world and how people dress in it, but also how people live in it. It’s designed to be a reflection of our times.”

Inspired by former issues of i-D, from the 1980s when the magazine would search for its next cover models via street casting, in a few cases, some of these former cover models, like actress Rachel Weisz, went on to become famous in their own right.

For Khoury’s profile and cover shoot, i-D covered her experience as an emerging creative applying to acting schools in New York and what it is like living as a queer and trans advocate in the Midwest with her father and six siblings. In addition, next week, i-D will document her journey to Paris Fashion Week and share it digitally online.

Following past cover stars who debuted as unknowns in 1986 and 2012, Enza joins i-D’s legacy of spotlighting emerging talent in an issue celebrating new stars and independent icons. Acquired by Bedford Media Group in November 2023 and co-founded by Karlie Kloss, i-D is now led by Bettridge and a revamped team. Its Spring/Summer issue marks the brand’s highest-ever print revenue.

“What excites me most about this issue is its raw, unfiltered sense of discovery. Enza represents what i-D stands for: a place where the emerging creative voices of this next generation can be seen and heard,” said Karlie Kloss, Bedford Media co-founder, in a statement.

‘The Unknown Issue’ launches March 6 online and hits newsstands March 24. To celebrate, i-D will host events in Paris and London, including a March 11 cocktail at Dover Street Market Paris, where fans can meet editor-in-chief Thom Bettridge and get an early copy.