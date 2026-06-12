Ibiza Swim Week celebrates its third edition with support from Miami Swim Week and the local council

The Ibiza Swim Week swimwear event celebrated its third edition from June 8 to 10 on the White Isle, bringing together 13 brands from various countries. The event was supported by the Eivissa City Council and featured a strategic collaboration with Miami Swim Week The Shows.

Spearheaded by Colombian entrepreneur and designer Nía Vásquez, the project aims to establish Ibiza as a leading European hub for swimwear. The organisation estimates this segment will be worth around 23 billion dollars by 2025. Vásquez, who has a background in business management and marketing with experience at Madrid and Paris Fashion Weeks, conceived the initiative following her participation in the New York and Miami circuits. “In Europe, Ibiza is the destination that best embodies the spirit of swimwear,” she noted on the choice of the island as the venue.

The line-up featured Maison Nura and Sajara Lozano from Spain; Lucini London and Par Mirage from the UK; Tatcher Attire from South Africa; Princess from Brazil; Acquadicoco, Conny Beachwear and May Rose from Italy; Bora Adore and Bikiswim from France; and Cocora, the Ibiza-based brand of the event's founder.

May Rose at Ibiza Fashion Week. Credits: David Reinoso for Ibiza Fashion Week.

The edition was held in various locations across the island, combining catwalk shows, brand activations and content production. The main show took place on June 9 at the Hotel La Torre del Canónigo. It was set in the historic surroundings of Dalt Vila, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, adding a unique scenic element to the calendar. In parallel, the Hotel Aguas de Ibiza hosted “The Summer Edit”, a hybrid format of pop-ups and masterclasses aimed at buyers, suppliers and industry attendees, with sessions on makeup and hair care.

Credits: David Reinoso for Ibiza Fashion Week.

Creatively, the edition highlighted the key aesthetic codes for the summer. Multicoloured crochet, a standout at the Bikini Swim show, played with artisanal textures and vibrant colour contrasts, creating a fresh and playful feel.

Bikini Swim at Ibiza Fashion Week. Credits: David Reinoso for Ibiza Fashion Week.

Lucini London and Boradore at Ibiza Fashion Week. Credits: David Reinoso for Ibiza Fashion Week.

Princess Rio and Mayrose at Ibiza Fashion Week. Credits: David Reinoso for Ibiza Fashion Week.

Princess Rio at Ibiza Fashion Week. Credits: David Reinoso for Ibiza Fashion Week.

Minimalist designs, on the other hand, were presented in saturated tones. These were often elevated by subtle metallic details, such as gold chains or hoops, which have become a visual staple.In contrast, earth tones—caramel, cream, sand and toasted shades—reaffirmed their status as the undisputed neutral base for contemporary swimwear. They brought sophistication to both minimalist cuts and more complex structures.

The schedule concluded on June 10 with content production days for the participating brands. Shoots took place at locations such as Bonito Ibiza and aboard the historic Peter 1939 boat, reinforcing the event's digital-first approach.

This edition, the format has expanded its calendar beyond the island. On June 21, the platform will celebrate its opening at the Eidiko Showroom in Paris with a catwalk show and a private sale.

Furthermore, the preliminary presentation in Miami alongside Miami Swim Week The Shows reinforces the project's ambition to position itself as a transatlantic platform within the international swimwear circuit.