Iceberg Jeans is banking on a new era under James Long

Iceberg Jeans is making a comeback under the creative direction of James Long, already at the helm of Iceberg’s main collection. The relaunch extends beyond denim, offering a full wardrobe of outerwear, knitwear, tailoring, casualwear, and accessories.

"I've always wanted to breathe new life into Iceberg Jeans. The brand carries a unique energy, and it’s about looking toward the future with optimism," Long said in a statement.

Originally launched in 1986, Iceberg Jeans gained recognition through pop culture-defining campaigns featuring icons like Lil’ Kim and Paris Hilton. Now, its legacy is being revived with a refreshed Autumn/Winter 2025 collection.

Key pieces include bold padded jackets, oversized jeans, raw-hem denim mini-skirts, and grunge-inspired plaid patterns. Hand-drawn tulip prints from the 1990s archives return in polka-dot variations across blouses, dresses, and skirts. Relaxed, low-rise denim silhouettes feature patchwork and rhinestone embellishments, while a new ‘I’ and ‘J’ logo appears on back pockets, rivets, and zippers. The collection also includes sporty knitwear and essential accessories like beanies, socks, and scarves.

James Long, a British designer known for his bold and innovative approach to menswear, has built a reputation for blending streetwear influences with luxury craftsmanship. Before joining Iceberg, he was the creative director of his eponymous label and worked with brands such as Dunhill. His tenure at Iceberg has reinforced the brand’s youthful, energetic aesthetic while pushing its design boundaries.