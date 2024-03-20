IFM x Kering Sustainability Certificate: students to present projects to French Senate

On Thursday, March 28, 2024, as part of the Sustainability IFM x Kering certificate programme and under the patronage of senator Jean Hingray, students from the Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) will present six collaborative projects that focus on sustainable development. One of the projects proposed by the students will be the subject of a legislative proposal.

The certificate in partnership with Kering is an additional programme open to IFM students pursuing a master's or third-year bachelor's degree, whether it be in fashion design or fashion management.

Forty students, selected based on their ‘motivation to work on an impactful project’, have been selected to participate, the press release shared by the school reads.

IFM students to present sustainability projects to France’s Senate

Supplementing the sustainability-related lessons taught in each of the school's programmes, thirty hours of sustainability-related education in total, the Sustainability IFM x Kering certificate programme offers a small group of students the opportunity to work on a practical project for six months.

This encourages the young creatives to explore one or more aspects of sustainable development, such as: social impact, solidarity, materials recycling, circularity, eco-responsible products, participation and commitment.

The projects that will be presented on Thursday, March 28, at the Senate, located at Paris’ Palais du Luxembourg, focus on: homelessness in Paris in partnership with the Sheltersuit Foundation and fashion house Balenciaga, sustainable fashion education in schools, textile waste valorisation, as well as a circular programme in partnership with The Or Foundation.

They also explore innovative wool bathing suits in partnership with Villebrequin and Woolmark, technological and innovative solutions for revaluing unsold stocks in partnership with Bezalel Academy of Arts & Design and Kering, and the creation of a ‘resource website’ and events illustrating eco-responsibility levers in the fashion industry, in partnership with Paris Good Fashion.

Projects to be presented to a jury of industry experts, association leaders

This year, the jury consists of: Jean-Marc Bellaiche, president of the Printemps group; Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye, vice-president of UNICEF France, and Marie-Claire Daveu, director of sustainable development and institutional affairs at Kering.

Other members of the judging panel include: Xavier Romatet, CEO of IFM, Rosalie Mann, founder and president at the No More Plastic Foundation, and Pascal Morand, executive president at the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

In addition to other executives at major French fashion houses and companies, scientific experts and senator Jean Hingray of the Vosges region, who is a member of the Senate's culture, education, communication and sports committee.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.