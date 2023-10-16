Igor Dieryck scoops three prizes at the Hyères Festival

Belgian designer Igor Dieryck won three prizes at the prestigious Hyères Festival in France after impressing the jury headed by Charles de Vilmorin.

Dieryck, a 2022 graduate of Antwerp Royal Academy of Fine Arts, was awarded The Grand Prix, the Le19M Métiers D'art and the city of Hyères public prize at this year’s fashion festival for his ‘Yessir’ unisex collection inspired by hotel staff uniforms.

As The Grand Prix winner, Dieryck will receive a grant of 20,000 euros from sponsor Première Vision, a spot at its Première Vision Paris event, and a collaborative project with the Métiers d’art, worth up to 20,000 euros to be shown at the next edition of the Hyères Festival.

He will also have the chance to create a capsule collection for Galeries Lafayette, receive support and fabrics from Alliance for European Flax Linen and Hemp, create a capsule line with fashion group Icicle and receive a year-long mentorship from Sterling International.

Hyères Festival, Igor Dieryck, silhouette of the 19M prize Credits: Arnel de la Gente / Catwalkpictures

As he also scooped the Le19M Métiers d’Arts Prize in partnership with Chanel, he will take home an additional 20,000 euros for a new creative project to be unveiled at next year’s festival.

Hyères Festival names Igor Dieryck and Petra Fagerstorm as winners of fashion prizes

Swedish designer Petra Fagerstorm was also recognised at the 38th Hyères Festival winning the Mercedes-Benz Sustainability Prize and the l'Atelier des Matières Prize, where she will receive a selection of dormant and recycled materials valued at 10,000 euros.

The Grand Prix in the accessories category went to Swiss jewellery designer Gabrielle Huguenot and the Hermès Fashion Accessories Prize and the Blic Prize were awarded to French accessorises designer Victor Salinier. There was also a special mention from the accessories jury headed up by jewellery designer Alan Crocetti for German bag designer Christiane Schwambach.