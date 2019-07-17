IIFW-3 adds IIFW NXT to its portfolio

With two successful seasons, India Intimate Fashion Week (IIFW), India’s only fashion week dedicated to lingerie and intimate wear is adding IIFW NXT - The Intimate Fashion Tour to its portfoilio. IIFW NXT was incepted to create awareness about plus size, queer fashion, and personal hygiene. The aim is to bust taboo around intimate fashion and personal hygiene. IIFW also introduced the famous French lingerie and beachwear brand, ‘Aubade’ which joins hands with IIFW & its business subsidiary Candy Shop (India), to enter and expand their footprints in the country, by launching 25 international lingerie brands to India. IIFW kickstarted in Pune and will continue its eight-city tour in Goa, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and more.

For Autumn-Winter ’19 Aubade celebrates the strong woman. Confident and determined, the Aubade women are blending independence with femininity in reminiscence of strong historical personalities, such as Sarah Bernhardt, Mata Hari and Isadora Duncan.

Jaipur-based designer duo Chhail & Malyaj who presented their beach wear line ‘Abhisar’ during the show focused on showcasing Indian cultural elements to the fullest. The crafts involved in this collection include hand-knitting, knotting, embroidery, appliqué work and more. The palette involves the use of vibrant yellows and peaches, coupled with cool shades of mauve, Indigo and sea green. They’ve incorporated the use of textiles such as cotton-silk, kota-doria and silk. The use of dying techniques such as solid dyes, tie-n-dye, folding and clamping are emphasised upon. IIFW NXT also introduced the talented next-gen designer, Simran Dhond, from NIFT Bengluru.