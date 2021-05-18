IMG announces fashion alliance to support NYFW

IMG has formed the IMG Fashion Alliance, featuring leading American fashion designers committing to support New York Fashion Week (NYFW) for the next three seasons, from September 2021 through to 2022.

The IMG Fashion Alliance, set up to help define the future of NYFW includes Joseph Altuzarra of Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith, Alexandra O’Neill of Markarian, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of Monse, Prabal Gurung, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler, Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte, Sergio Hudson and Telfar.

These designers will help “revitalise” NYFW, said IMG and “celebrate the continued unity and ingenuity of the American fashion community, and champion the artistry featured on New York’s global stage for seasons to come”.

Each of the designers will contribute to NYFW: The Shows and NYFW.com to help secure the future of the fashion week.

IMG will invest in the designer’s NYFW endeavours providing financing, content and production support.

Leslie Russo, president of fashion events and properties at IMG, said in a statement: “The IMG Fashion Alliance was formed with one common objective: celebrate the resilience of New York’s fashion and retail industry as we emerge post-pandemic.

“There is strength in numbers, and we share and support these designers’ commitment to NYFW as a cornerstone of rebuilding New York’s thriving fashion economy.”

Spring Studios will remain the central hub of NYFW: The Shows activity, where IMG will work with Spring Studios’ agency on content production and continue supporting the broader industry through the provision of physical production resources, including flexible show spaces, and showrooms anchored by its partnership with the Black in Fashion Council.

NYFW: The Shows will take place from September 8-13, 2021.