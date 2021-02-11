IMG releases final New York Fashion Week schedule

The final schedule for New York Fashion Week: The Shows has been released by IMG. The event, which is schedule to take place next week from February 14 to 18, will see a slate of mostly virtual events with a few shows at Spring Studios. 107 designers from 14 countries will be participating in the upcoming iteration of NYFW.

A few first-time designers on IMG’s roster include Aarmy, Chaance, Colin Locascio, Frederick Anderson, Loring New York, Maison Asia, Maison Kitsuné, Marrisa Wilson, Nicole Benefield Portfolio, PizzaSlime, Sincerely Ria, Studio Amelia, Theo, Tombogo, and Victor de Souza. While some of these brands aren’t strangers to showing at New York Fashion Week, this will be their first affiliated with NYFW: The Shows, which is produced specifically by IMG.

Returning designers include Jason Wu, Veronica Beard, Alice + Olivia, Markarian, Tadashi Shoji, Badgley Mischka, Anna Sui, Monse, Adeam, Victor Glemaud, Rodarte, Anna Sui, Tanya Taylor, Anne Klein, Dennis Basso, Cinq à Sept, Jonathan Simkhai, Bibhu Mohapatra, Nicole Miller, Rebecca Minkoff and Christian Cowan. Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff hold the distinction of being the only in-person shows.

IMG has also partnered with the Black in Fashion Council for showroom appointments for emerging Black designers in New York and Los Angeles. TikTok will also be the official editorial partner for TikTok Fashion Month. TikTok will feature both live and taped content from IMG and distribute it through various TikTok channels.

