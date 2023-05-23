Impala to bring Barbie movie-inspired skates to life

Australian skate brand Impala is launching a collaboration with Barbie the Movie, including the bright yellow and pink inline skates inspired by the ones worn by Barbie and Ken, played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the film.

The three-piece Barbie x Impala collection launches on June 1 and includes inline skates, a matching Barbie bright yellow and pink protective set and a coordinating 3-pack of socks.

Image: Impala Skate; Barbie x Impala

Gwenn Strating Moen, global marketing manager at Impala, said in a statement: “Our collaboration with Barbie represents our shared commitment to promoting and encouraging fun, inclusivity and self-expression.

“We are proud of our global community of skaters that are welcoming to all, from all walks of life and all levels of skating ability. Impala truly is for everyone, and we aim to celebrate that in everything that we do.”

Barbie x Impala will retail for 26.99 pounds for the sock pack to 165.99 pounds for the inline skates. The collection will be available on impalaskate.eu and speciality shops from June 1.

Image: Impala Skate; Barbie x Impala