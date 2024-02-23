In Pictures: Adrian Appiolaza's debut Moschino collection nods to heritage of late founder

Adrian Appiolaza's debut collection for Moschino paid homage to the work of Italian fashion designer and founder: the late Franco Moschino. The eponymous designer left behind a rich legacy after his death in 1994, particularly in the form of fashion pieces that often had a humorous and loving message. "Today, Franco Moschino's universal, all-encompassing messages of peace and love feel as relevant and topical as in the past," the brand said in a press release.

Creative director Appiolaza's collection for Moschino is for "a new generation, a new era, with the same impact", the show notes added. The line encapsulates classics with a modern twist. A sample of the many noteworthy pieces: a black turtleneck dress with 'Peace' written vertically on it in white, a yellow jumper with the iconic American smiley face written large on it, a blouse in the colours of the Italian flag, a trench coat with waist belt and a denim jumpsuit - all immersed in Moschino's signature.

Much has preceded Appiolaza's collection for Moschino. When Jeremy Scott stepped down in March last year, after working at the fashion house for more than 10 years, no successor was announced for a long period. Then in October 2023, Davide Renne was finally appointed, but later died suddenly due to an unknown cause of death just after taking on the position. On 30 January 2024, Adrian followed suit.

Check out the highlights of his collection below:

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.