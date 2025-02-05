In Pictures: AllSaints x Ian Berry window takeover

For February, British retailer AllSaints is celebrating its new denim collection with a window installation by contemporary artist Ian Berry at its Regent Street store in London.

Berry, a renowned denim artist, has reinterpreted AllSaints denim, crafted from 100 percent organic cotton, back into its natural form as plants, transforming the store windows into a denim botanical scene inspired by the themes of metamorphosis and rebirth in the brand’s spring/summer 2025 collection.

AllSaints x Ian Berry window installation Credits: AllSaints

The denim activation will run throughout February and serve as a backdrop for the launch of AllSaints’ new denim collection, crafted in-house, which features barrel curved silhouettes and wide jeans in mid and high-rise styles for women, as well as straight, wide, classic slim and skinny fit for men in a newly developed indigo wash.

Alongside the newly launched jeans, the spring collection also introduces new denim apparel pieces, including denim shirts and jackets.

The installation is part of AllSaints’ London Fashion Week Citywide activities, where the brand is working with Hackney-based artist Dave Buonaguidi, aka Real Hackney Dave, who has created five playful iron-on denim patch designs. These will be available to purchase in the Regent Street store and on its website.

AllSaints x Ian Berry window installation Credits: AllSaints

AllSaints x Ian Berry window installation Credits: AllSaints

AllSaints x Ian Berry window installation Credits: AllSaints

AllSaints x Ian Berry window installation Credits: AllSaints