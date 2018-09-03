Fashionunited
 
In Pictures: Arket x Marion Deuchars
Danielle Wightman-Stone
Arket, the modern-day market offering essential products for men, women, children and the home from the H&M Group, has launched its latest ‘Artist Edition’ capsule collection with Scottish illustrator Marion Deuchars.

The capsule childrenswear line featuring illustrations by Deuchars marks the third release in the ‘Artist Edition’ series that invites selected creators to explore their respective themes through Arket’s signature pieces.

Inspired by her book ‘Let’s Make Some Great Fingerprint Art’, which invites children and adults to create a gallery of surprising creatures by using only ink and their own hands, the childrenswear line features vibrant illustrations by the Scottish artist using the same method.

The sweatshirts and T-shirts include various designs including animals and line faces showcasing facial expressions from happy to bored.

The Arket x Marion Deuchars collection launches on September 3 in all Arket stores and on its website.

Images: courtesy of Arket
arket marion deuchars
 

