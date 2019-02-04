In Pictures: Coco de Mer x Playboy

British lingerie brand Coco de Mer has teamed up with Playboy on an exclusive collection for spring/summer 2019 that aims to take women back to the time when they first felt “empowered to feel sensual and embrace their sexuality”.

The Playboy Collection by Coco de Mer has been inspired by the sensual glamour of vintage Playboy pinups and each range has been based on an iconic Playboy issue. The ‘Kiss Me’, ‘Tempt Me’, ‘Catch Me’ and ‘Tease Me’ styles include bra sets, babydolls, bodysuits, suspender belts and eye masks.

The overall feel of the collaboration is a “playfully provocative” states the lingerie brand and features sheer, delicate tulles combined with playful trims and exclusive embroideries to create flirtatious bedroom pieces.

“This collaboration with Coco de Mer embodies everything that’s playful and sexy about our brand,” said Reena Patel, head of licensing operations at Playboy in a statement. “Playboy fans are going to love this line and we can’t wait to see their reaction.”

Highlights includes a scarlet red embroidery set combined with soft red satin, inspired by the red lips on the cover of Playboy in May 1979, a playful pink feminine collection complete with removable faux fur pompoms inspired by the Playboy Bunny, and a black allover lace range featuring removable black strapping and gold hardware with a bondage aesthetic.

Lucy Litwack, chief executive officer of Coco de Mer added: “It has been an exciting adventure to collaborate with the iconic Playboy brand. We have developed such a playful and feminine collection together which perfectly encompasses the empowering images and silhouettes from Playboy’s golden age with Coco de Mer’s signature erotic styles. We’ve created must-have pieces with a flirtatious yet sophisticated and luxurious feel. This is a collaboration to inspire and empower.”

The Playboy Collection by Coco de Mer is available to purchase from global wholesale outlets as well as the Coco de Mer Boutique and website, with retail prices ranging from 35 pounds for an eye mask to 120 pounds for a babydoll.

Images: courtesy of Coco de Mer by Rankin