In Pictures: Gap highlights inclusivity with latest campaign

Gap has launched ‘It's Our Denim Now’ autumn campaign with a focus on how its denim offering is for an inclusive audience “with styles and fits for every dimension of today's generation”.

The campaign’s film has been directed by Fleur Fortuné and is set to Move Together by Ndidi O, while the accompanying campaign imagery was shot by next-gen photographer, Tyler Mitchell, and champions “diversity and the versatility of Gap denim” including the new high rise cigarette-style for women that is a lean, straight fit and the new men's Skinny made with GapFlex technology for extra flexibility and total comfort.

Also featured in the campaign is Gap’s 50 year heritage limited edition ‘Denim through Decades’ capsule collection, which launches on August 20 and includes iconic styles from the 70's, 80's and 90's, updated with “on-trend modern details”, while the 1969 Premium collection features "elevated pieces of today” with denim and namesake logo hoodies, shirts and jackets, which Gap adds will be refreshed seasonally.

"Fall is momentous for Gap as we celebrate our 50th anniversary and the new era of the brand," said Gap's senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Alegra O’Hare in a statement. "With 'It's Our Denim Now' being my first major campaign, we wanted to make an impactful statement visually and celebrate Gap's heritage as a denim leader while cementing its future as a brand for all generations. This is only the beginning of what's to come.”

Images: courtesy of Gap