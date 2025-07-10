In Pictures: Glenn Martens' debut at Maison Margiela unveiled
Belgian fashion designer Glenn Martens made his debut as creative director of Maison Margiela in Paris on July 9. The Paris-based fashion house presented the Artisanal Collection 2025, filled with imagery from 16th and 17th century Flanders and the Netherlands. This was stated in Maison Margiela's press release.
The most striking looks featured dramatic draping and patchwork-like treatments of both dark and black fabrics such as leather, combined with colourful, glossy fabrics (silk). This eclectic use of materials creates optical illusions, as seen in painting techniques (trompe l’oeil), according to the press release.
The models wore face coverings – a classic Margiela element from the 1980s. Martin Margiela, founder of the Maison Margiela fashion brand, did this to focus attention on the craftsmanship and not on the wearer.
Glenn Martens honours Margiela’s heritage
Martens showcased strong examples of upcycling, something Margiela is known for. The creative team used recycled plastic, vintage leather and metal waste. The crystals made from deadstock, incorporated into collars and masks, were particularly striking.
Wet draping provided a veiled, sensual interpretation for some looks. Lace was used as an "extension of the skin," according to Maison Margiela's press release. In addition, the fashion house notes that some silhouettes reflect the gothic structures of towers from the Low Countries.
See the most remarkable looks below.
