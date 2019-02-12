In pictures: highlighting young designers at MBFWMadrid AW19

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid hosted its’ 69th edition in January ahead of the international fashion show calendar. 43 designers and brands participated in the Spanish six day fashion event with catwalks in multiple locations in the city. Themed “Made in Spain”, MBFWMadrid paraded collections from up-and-coming local designers creating a new energy during the shows. Stand out new additions to the event schedule included Roberto Diz, Brain & Beast, and Juan Carlos Mesa with his firm Maison Mesa, as well as young designers Beatriz Peñalver, Carlota Barrera and Pilar del Campo.

Alongside the catwalks MBFWMadrid simultaneously hosted and exhibition titled “Las Costuras femeninas de la Moda de España” (Female threads in Spanish fashion) featuring a photographic journey through Spanish fashion between 1930 and 2018. The exhibition also presented timeless garments during that era from Spanish designers and accessories such as jewellery, hats and shoes.

Brain & Beast, AW19

Roberto Diz, AW19

Juan Carlos Mesa with Maison Mesa, AW19

Carlota Barrera, AW19

Pilar del Campo, AW19

Beatriz Peñalver, AW19

Photos courtesy of MBFWMadrid