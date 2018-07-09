In Pictures: Hunter launches first flying welly

No, this isn’t an April fools’ joke, Hunter has launched its largest experiential campaign with the world’s first ever flying Wellington boot, which will be touring the globe appearing at festivals, sporting events, shows and other key outdoor calendar moments.

The giant 120-foot wellington boot shaped hot-air balloon kicked off the global tour from Hunter’s birthplace in Scotland and will embark on a world tour to reflect the brand’s position as an iconic British export.

‘The Original Flying Boot’, which carries all the Original boot’s design details, including reference to the 28-part handcrafted construction of each pair, will travel down to London in July before then heading over to Europe, to appear at major events in countries including Spain, Italy and Belgium.

It will then return to tour the UK touching down at key festivals and events throughout the summer, before crossing the Atlantic to complete a US tour in the autumn, to engage Hunter’s largest overseas market.

The experimental campaign will be supported with a social media competition, where “boot spotters” that post pictures of the hot air balloon boot using the #HunterOriginal hashtag will enter the chance to win Hunter prizes.

Images: courtesy of Hunter