In Pictures: Keith Haring x Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet has launched a capsule collection featuring the artwork of Keith Haring across a range of ready-to-wear, accessories, ball gown skirts, and shoes.

The capsule collection features Haring’s trademark dancing figures and prints in patchwork collages, and follows the designer label’s past collaborations with Domingo Zapata, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Donald Robertson.

"I have always been a fan of Keith Haring's work—the colours and graphics,” explains Bendet in a statement. “He was also one of the first artists to advance social causes and I think at this time in our world it's especially important to support artists who have made a difference.”

The Keith Haring x Alice + Olivia capsule collection includes a dancing figures print on a leather jacket, reversible bomber, cardigan, tees, ball gown skirts, a clutch and booties, and a patchwork print on a denim jacket, denim skirt, and jeans.

The collection, which is available via the brand’s website, as well as select retailers including Harrods, Harvey Nichols and Selfridges in the UK, retails for between 39.11 pounds for flip flops to 1,055 pounds for a maxi skirt.

Launched in 2002, Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet has grown into a full lifestyle collection including ready-to-wear, gowns, shoes, handbags accessories, and eyewear. It has boutiques across America including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, and San Francisco, as well as internationally in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kuwait, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Doha, Taipei, Macau, Chengdu, and Bangkok. The brand is also available at over 800 select department and specialty stores worldwide.

Images: courtesy of Alice + Olivia