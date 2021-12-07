In Pictures: Kiss x Eastpak

Accessories brand Eastpak has unveiled a collaboration with rock group Kiss to makeover four classic styles referencing the band’s iconic face paint and pyrotechnic antics.

The collection comprises the Padded Pak’r backpack, the Delegate+ shoulder bag, the Bane bum bag, and the Perce More duffel, which have all been giving a Kiss makeover inspired by the “world of rock”.

Image: Eastpak x Kiss

The Padded Pak’r features six colourways, four adorned with silkscreen prints reminiscent of each band member’s instantly recognisable make-up against a backdrop of Kiss Black, Kiss White, Kiss Red, and Kiss Grey. While the two other backpacks feature a firey version of the Kiss logo in the form of Kiss Brand and a rock-inspired all-over black-and-white print, Kiss Grunge.

Image: Eastpak x Kiss

The plus-sized shoulder bag, the Delegate+ highlights the US rock band’s penchant for fireworks, shooting rockets, and other pyrotechnics with the Kiss Grunge monochrome print, while the Bane bum bag is available in two colourways.

Image: Eastpak x Kiss

Rounding off the collaboration is the versatile Eastpak Perce More duffel that has been adorned with the blazing Kiss logo and co-branded patches.

The Eastpak x Kiss collection is available at eastpak.com and selected retailers.

Image: Eastpak x Kiss