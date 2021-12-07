In Pictures: Kiss x Eastpak
Accessories brand Eastpak has unveiled a collaboration with rock group Kiss to makeover four classic styles referencing the band’s iconic face paint and pyrotechnic antics.
The collection comprises the Padded Pak’r backpack, the Delegate+ shoulder bag, the Bane bum bag, and the Perce More duffel, which have all been giving a Kiss makeover inspired by the “world of rock”.
The Padded Pak’r features six colourways, four adorned with silkscreen prints reminiscent of each band member’s instantly recognisable make-up against a backdrop of Kiss Black, Kiss White, Kiss Red, and Kiss Grey. While the two other backpacks feature a firey version of the Kiss logo in the form of Kiss Brand and a rock-inspired all-over black-and-white print, Kiss Grunge.
The plus-sized shoulder bag, the Delegate+ highlights the US rock band’s penchant for fireworks, shooting rockets, and other pyrotechnics with the Kiss Grunge monochrome print, while the Bane bum bag is available in two colourways.
Rounding off the collaboration is the versatile Eastpak Perce More duffel that has been adorned with the blazing Kiss logo and co-branded patches.
The Eastpak x Kiss collection is available at eastpak.com and selected retailers.