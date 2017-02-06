In Pictures: Lady Gaga wears Atelier Versace during Super Bowl performance

Singer and actress Lady Gaga took the centre stage for the halftime performance of the Super Bowl once more this year, stunning the crowds gathered in Houston, Texas. The American artist surprised viewers by jumping off a retractable roof into the stadium wearing a custom made outfit from Atelier Versace and belting out a number of her key hits. For the first part of her performance Lady Gaga took to the stage in metallic one-piece bodysuit, covered in Swarovski crystals, which was paired with fish-net tights and matching boots for the first part of her performance.

Later on in her performance, she added a matching golden jacket, complete with over the top studs on the shoulders over her silvery-purple one-piece ensemble. For her show final, Lady Gaga exchanged her metallic leotard for a two-piece number, which consisted of a white crop top and high-waisted pants, completed with bedazzled shoulders, designed to reflect football player’s shoulder pads.

For her final set, @ladygaga wore another custom-made #AtelierVersace look, this time rocking a pair of fully embroidered hot-pants and cropped sculptural white jacket. #VersaceCelebrities A photo posted by Versace (@versace_official) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:45pm PST

After the show, Lady Gaga showcased a sportive, colour blocking outfit from Versace’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection during a press conference, which consisted of a zippered pull over and a wrap skirt featuring the colours of the American flag.

@ladygaga in a look from the Versace Spring Summer 2017 runway, at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Press Conference. #VersaceCelebrities A photo posted by Versace (@versace_official) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

The Super Bowl is annual championship game of the American National Football League (NFL), the highest level of professional American football played. The finale takes place each February in the United States, and sees a number of artists take to the stage to perform during the game’s halftime. As it is one of the most viewed televised moments of the year, a number of businesses also vying for prime air time during the Super Bowl’s commercial breaks.

The Super Bowl’s famous half time show was first founded in 1967. Key artists to have performed during the Super Bowl’s half time include Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. It used to be air in real time, live around the world, but following the performance of singers Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake in 2004, when part of Jackson’s breast and nipple was accidentally exposed the event has tightened its guidelines. The ‘nipple gate’ has led to event organisers ensuring the event is now always broadcasted with a small delay.

Photo 1: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images North America / / AFP

Photo 2: Tom Pennington / Getty Images North America / AFP