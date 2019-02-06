In pictures: Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019

Lakmé Fashion Week, India’s biggest and most important fashion week, took place with its Summer/Resort 2019 edition from 30th January to 3rd February 2019 at Jio Gardens in Mumbai. It is jointly organised by cosmetics and beauty services brand Lakmé and IMG Reliance Ltd. and once again drew designers, brands, industry insiders, retailers, buyers and fashionistas alike.

More than 40 Indian and international designers and labels showcased their latest collections, menswear and womenswear alike, as Lakmé Fashion Week has always shown both alongside each other, unlike fashion week formats in the west that have kept them strictly apart. FashionUnited has put together a few highlights, in pictures. After all, what is a fashion week if not a visual delight?

Label Caste No Bar by designers Dimpy & Krunal (top picture) featured many contemporary designs in earthy tones of browns, yellows and reds that seemed perfect for the summer. SVA by husband-and-wife designer duo Sonam and Paras Modi (pictured here) focused on light, festive tones (above) but also saturated reds for men and women, elegantly embroidered for the latter, and even blacks, offset with silver.

Design duo Sukriti & Aakriti Grover shared a light moment with Indian film actress and model Kriti Kharbanda who was delighted to walk the ramp for the two sisters.

Their collection, “Rustic Boutonniere” as seen here, was a perfect blend of lehengas and other traditional Indian wear with a hint of contemporary fashion.

Designer Gazal Mishra, pictured here among her creations at the end of her fashion show on the third day of Lakmé Fashion Week, kept it light. While traditional lehengas and anarkalis were part of the collection, some Indo-western pieces also enthralled audiences.

New Delhi-based designer Rajdeep Ranawat (seen here), known for his mix of Indian and European styles, did not disappoint. His latest spring/summer resort collection, aptly named “Istanbul”, combined east and west, wanting to “represent this ancient city of love, loss and betrayal” as the designer said earlier.

With her nature-inspired collection “The Tropical Paradise”, Chennai-based designer Parvathi Dasari wanted to create awareness for the same and for saving it. Actress and director Divya Khosla Kumar walked the ramp for the designer who made her debut at LFW Summer/Resort 2019 and stunned the audience in a bright pink sari.

Those who missed the runway shows had a chance to see the designs up close in the designers’ showrooms on site.

Jio Gardens made a futuristic expression that added to the show’s flair. The next edition of Lakmé Fashion Week will take place in August 2019 at the same venue.

Photos: FashionUnited