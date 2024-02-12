In Pictures: National Geographic makes NYFW debut

National Geographic showcased exclusive looks by Theophilio and JèBlanc for its immersive catwalk debut during New York Fashion Week over the weekend.

The ‘Fit For A Queen’ catwalk show was inspired by its upcoming female-led docuseries ‘Queens,’ which will highlight animal matriarchal themes from lions, brown bears and elephants.

Curated and styled by rising female star Sakinah Bashir, the immersive showcase featured bold patterns and sculptural silhouettes inspired by the animal kingdom from designers JêBlanc, Sergio Hudson, Bohn Jsell, AnOnlyChild, Head of State, Theophilio, Studio 189, Bed on Water, Almasika, and L'Enchanteur. While all footwear looks were curated by designer Téjahn Burnet.

National Geographic's 'Fit For A Queen' catwalk show at NYFW Credits: National Geographic/Jessica Foley

Each look was inspired by the late 90’s runway shows with deep colour tones, dramatic headpieces, and adornments, and featured alongside holographic images of the female animals in the docuseries.

Highlights included Brooklyn-based ‘plantfluencer’ Plant Kween opening the show as ‘Mother Nature,’ and Sophie Darlington, a wildlife cinematographer who worked on the series, walking the catwalk wearing a pink Sergio Hudson outfit.

While JèBlanc, the womenswear brand worn by Doja Cat, showcased a custom design representing ‘water’ alongside a hologram of the brown bear from ‘Coastal Queens’.

National Geographic's 'Fit For A Queen' catwalk show at NYFW Credits: National Geographic/Jessica Foley

Brooklyn-based contemporary fashion brand Theophilio, from Jamaican-American designer Edvin Thompson, produced a custom tan crushed velvet look inspired by the colour and fur of a lioness and a design featuring the shape and sleeves inspired by an elephant and her trunk.

The ‘Queens’ docuseries, narrated by Angela Bassett, will premiere on Nat Geo on March 4, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu from March 5.

National Geographic's 'Fit For A Queen' catwalk show at NYFW Credits: National Geographic/Jessica Foley