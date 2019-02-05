In Pictures: Nick Wooster x Paul&Shark

Italian lifestyle brand Paul&Shark has unveiled its spring/summer 2019 collaboration with American designer Nick Wooster, as the label looks to increase its influence among a more “fashion conscious clientele”.

The colourful capsule collection tells the “Italian brand's story through the eyes of the eclectic American designer” and features print and patchwork detailing across knitwear, outerwear, shirts, and shorts for men.

Highlights of the menswear collection includes the jackets and shirts that have been embellished with exclusive contrasting colour blocks, while the parkas, shirts and shorts feature patchwork details inspired by striped shirts, and the knitwear has been made from ultra-light cashmere.

In addition, Wooster has made reworked Paul&Shark's trademark blue woollen sweater by resizing it and making it from nylon, adding buttons on the shoulders and using fluorescent detailing.

Materials have also been used in an “unusual and alternative way,” adds the brand, with the striped cotton of the shirts paired with contrasting materials and nylon fabrics to create consistency and to give the coats more volume, they have been given added contrast from their sophisticated design, and some are reversible, “with two contrasting personalities, just like their fabrics”. While the fabrics, with their crisp feel, have also been “unconventionally” used for shirts and shorts.

Catherine Bonelli, Paul&Shark’s global travel retail director, said in a statement: “Nick Wooster is style and sophistication personified, and his ideas have really brought something new and different that we haven’t tried before.”

Paul&Shark is an all-Italian lifestyle brand manufactured and distributed by Dama S.p.A. and was founded in 1976 by businessmen who had been involved in the fashion industry since 1921. The brand, whose shark logo is recognised around the globe, creates not only men's, women's and children's clothing, but also brings out various capsule collections inspired by the world of seafaring and adventuring.

The brand is available in 73 countries and with over 209 of its own stores, including a flagship on Regent Street in London and on Madison Avenue in New York.

Images: courtesy of Paul&Shark